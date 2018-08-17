An FDNY battalion chief was killed by falling debris when a suspected drug den exploded in the Bronx Tuesday, leveling a two-story home and injuring at least 12 other people. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016)

Two men have been sentenced for causing the death of a New York City fire department chief who was killed in an explosion at an illegal indoor marijuana-growing operation two years ago.

Garivaldi Castillo, 33, and Julio Salcedo, 36, were sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of marijuana charges on July 13, 2018 in the death of FDNY Battalion Chief Michael Fahy, Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced.

Citing the investigation, prosecutors say, that on Sept. 27, 2016, firefighters responded to a gas leak at a two-story building in Kingsbridge. There they allegedly found marijuana plants, heaters and fertilizer that were apparently maintained by Castillo and Salcedo.

Additionally, prosecutors say, the windows on the second floor were covered by foil panels, which allegedly prevented the second floor from being ventilated of the leaking gas.

After responding to a report of a gas leak at the two-story house, Fahy was directing operations from the street. He ordered the occupants to leave shortly before the building blew up with such force that it moved mugs in a cabinet several blocks away.

A section of the exploding home's slate roof hit Fahy and killed him.

Fahy, a 17-year fire department veteran whom Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called "a star" of the department, had earned a law degree and briefly worked as an attorney before deciding to become a firefighter, as his father had been.

He was 44 years old at the time of his death and a married father of three.