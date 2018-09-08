Two Men Scam 89-Year-Old Woman Out of $37K, Police Say

Men Scammed Elderly Woman Out of $37K By Telling Her Loved One Needed Bail Money: Police - NBC New York
Men Scammed Elderly Woman Out of $37K By Telling Her Loved One Needed Bail Money: Police

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Two men scammed an elderly woman out of more than $37,300 after telling her a loved one had been arrested and needed bail money, the NYPD said.

    What to Know

    • Two men scammed an elderly woman out of more than $37,300 after telling her a loved one had been arrested and needed bail money

    • A man met the woman at her apartment after calling her and got an unspecified amount of cash from her

    • Over the next two days, a man collected an additional $37,300 in funds from the woman, police said

    The 89-year-old Upper East Side woman got a call from a man she didn’t know on July 20, telling her a loved one had been arrested in Florida, police said.

    A man met the woman at her apartment later that day and got an unspecified amount of cash from her, the NYPD said.

    A man went to her apartment again the next day and the day after and collected an additional $37,300 in funds, according to police.

    Police are now searching for two men in connection with the scam.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

