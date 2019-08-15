Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage showing robbery suspects, dressed in all black, entering and exiting a residential building on West 193rd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan on June 17.

Three robbery suspected knocked down an apartment door in New York City and identified themselves as police officers as they broke in and robbed four terrified residents, according to police.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage showing the hooded suspects, dressed in all black entering and exiting a residential building on West 193rd Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Fort George on June 17. All of them appeared to be wearing gloves as they walked out with $200 and three bags of presumably stolen goods.

The suspects asked the victims "where is the money and drugs?" before ransacking the apartment, an NYPD spokesperson tells News 4.

The youngest occupant of the apartment was a 10-year-old girl, according to police. The suspects used zip ties to restrain the hands of a 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old woman. They were treated by EMS for wrist pain.

Another victim was a 61-year-old woman, police said. It wasn't clear if the suspects knew the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).