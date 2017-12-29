Police say two people are dead after a fire tore through a building in Brooklyn, the second deadly fire in New York City within hours. (Published 5 hours ago)

The flames broke out inside a multistory apartment building on Patchen Avenue in Bed-Stuy around 4 a.m. Friday, according to officials. When the blaze was out, authorities said they found two unidentified men inside.

One of the men was found unconscious on the third floor and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said. The second man was found on the second floor and was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Their names have not yet been released and a medical examiner will determine their cause of death. It wasn’t clear what sparked the fire.

The fire in Brooklyn was the second deadly fire in New York City in less than 12 hours. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, 12 people died in a fast-moving fire near the Bronx Zoo.