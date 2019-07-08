Megan Rapinoe of USA poses with her Golden boot and player of the tournament awards during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

What to Know Posters of soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe at a New York City subway station were found defaced with anti-LGBTQ graffiti

A spokesperson for the transportation agency said Monday the incident was referred to the NYPD

Aside from her soccer skills, Rapinoe is also an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and has become an LGBTQ icon

Posters of soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe at a New York City subway station were found defaced with anti-LGBTQ graffiti.

A spokesperson for the transportation agency said Monday the case had been referred to the NYPD.

“Hate has no place in the transit system and we work hard to make the subway a welcoming, safe environment for everyone. We referred this to NYPD which responded to investigate, our maintenance teams got the posters cleaned and we will have them replaced with new ones if necessary,” MTA spokesperson Shams Tarek said in a statement.

A total of six posters were defaced, according to the MTA.

Rapinoe is part of the World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team. She scored on a penalty kick helping the team beat the Netherlands, 2-0, to secure its fourth World Cup title over the weekend.

Aside from her soccer skills, Rapinoe is also an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and has become an LGBTQ icon.