What to Know A single winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in South Carolina, a spokesperson for the group confirmed

Officials now report 155 possible cases of a polio-like syndrome that mostly affects children and causes muscle weakness and paralysis

Megyn Kelly swiftly apologized for a morning show segment that questioned why dressing up in blackface for a Halloween costume is wrong

Winning $1.6B Mega Millions Ticket Sold in South Carolina

A single winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in South Carolina, a spokesperson for the group confirmed. The winning numbers for the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. The estimated jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million. It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is a dismal 1 in 302.5 million. The Powerball jackpot in Wednesday's drawing stands at an estimated $620 million. The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

US to Revoke Visas of Saudis Implicated in Killing of Writer

President Trump described the killing of a Saudi journalist as a botched operation and a "bad original concept" as his administration took its first, careful steps toward punishing the Saudis by moving to revoke the visas of the suspects. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said the entire operation was a fiasco. "They had a very bad original concept," Trump said. "It was carried out poorly, and the cover-up was one of the worst cover-ups in the history of cover-ups. Somebody really messed up, and they had the worst cover-up ever." Even in the face of ugly details of Jamal Khashoggi's slaying, Trump has resisted calls to cut off arms sales to the kingdom and has been reluctant to antagonize the Saudi rulers. Trump considers the Saudis to be vital allies in his Mideast agenda.

CDC Probes More Cases of Polio-Like Syndrome AFM

Federal health officials now have reports of 155 possible cases of acute flaccid myelitis, a polio-like syndrome that mostly affects children and that causes muscle weakness and paralysis, federal health officials said. The latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows no change in the number of confirmed cases — 62 cases in 22 states, NBC News reported. But state health departments have reported another 28 suspected cases. The CDC urges parents to get kids to an emergency room quickly if a child has the following symptoms: difficulty moving the eyes or drooping eyelids, facial droop or weakness, difficulty with swallowing or slurred speech, or sudden arm or leg weakness.

6 Kids Dead, 12 Sick in 'Severe' Viral Outbreak at NJ Center

Six children at a long-term care medical facility in New Jersey have died after a “severe outbreak” of adenovirus, a family of viruses that can cause mild illness, while 12 others have been infected, according to the state's Department of Health. New Jersey Department of Health officials said children were recently infected with adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, Passaic County. The medical institution houses the Pediatric Center. The facility has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance, the DOH says. Adenoviruses are common viruses that can cause a range of illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The viruses cause cold-like symptoms, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye. Adenoviruses can pose serious complications to certain people, particularly those with weakened immune systems, respiratory issues and cardiac disease.

Megyn Kelly Apologizes for Suggesting Blackface OK

Megyn Kelly swiftly apologized for a morning show segment that questioned why dressing up in blackface for a Halloween costume is wrong. Following a social media backlash, Kelly wrote in an email to colleagues that she realized such behavior is wrong, that the history of blackface in culture is abhorrent. On her morning show, the 47-year-old news host said that dressing up in blackface was OK when she was a kid as long as you were impersonating a character. She questioned why it had been considered racist when a character on "The Real Housewives of New York" darkened her skin for a Diana Ross costume. "I felt like, 'Who doesn't love Diana Ross?'" she said.

Tracy Chapman Sues Nicki Minaj for Copyright Infringement

Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song without permission. Chapman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court. The Grammy-winning singer says Minaj's unreleased track "Sorry" incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody from her 1988 single "Baby Can I Hold You." The lawsuit states the "Fast Car" singer repeatedly denied multiple requests to sample her song for Minaj's fourth album "Queen." Minaj's representatives did not respond to emails seeking comment. Chapman is suing for unspecified damages and wants to prevent Minaj from releasing "Sorry" commercially.