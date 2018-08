Needles and other medical waste washed up on a beach in Hempstead.

Hypodermic needles and other medical waste washed ashore a popular Long Island beach, officials said Saturday.

The medical waste was discovered Friday evening on East Atlantic Beach in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

At least 35 needles washed up, amid about 50 to 60 medical waste items.

Officials closed the beach between Troy Avenue and Beach Street to investigate and clean up. The beach would remain closed all day.