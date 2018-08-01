A proposal has been made to rename a Bronx street in honor of the 15-year-old boy killed in a machete attack, a crime that gained national attention for its caught-on-camera brutality. News 4's Wale Aliyu reports on the push for a permanent memorial.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced the cause of death for slain teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

The OCME said Wednesday the teen’s death in the Belmont area of the Bronx was a stab wound to the neck, and classified the death as a homicide.

The murder of 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz, who was known as Junior, has captivated the community and public interest, partly because the brutal June 20 attack was caught on surveillance video where the teen is seen being dragged outside the bodega and attacked by a gang of five men who stabbed him with knives and hacked him with a machete as he struggled to defend himself.

The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

Guzman-Feliz had been part of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career. The New York City Police Foundation announced it planned to set up a scholarship in his name.

The investigation is ongoing.

A dozen alleged gang members were indicted July 18, with five charged with first degree murder, which includes torture, for the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz and could face life in prison without parole.

However, all 12 alleged gang members were indicted on second degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The indicted are due back in court Oct. 25.