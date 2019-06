New York City's medical examiner has identified the remains of another victim of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, using DNA testing on remains recovered in 2013.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the man's name was being withheld. He becomes the 1,643rd victim identied of the 2,753 people reported missing.

Some 40 percent of the attack's victims remain unidentified.

The medical examiner's office said this was the first new identification of a victim since July 2018.