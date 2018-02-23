An Australian tourist visiting the tri-state with a biblical tour group had a confirmed case of measles and visited several hotels, museums and medical centers, health officials said.

The tourist visited the locations in Manhattan and Manhattan as well as Putnam and Orange counties between Feb. 16 and Wednesday, according to the state Health Department. She was in a the Oasis Bible Tours group at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Health officials said anyone who had been vaccinated for the virus has a low risk of contracting the virus. Still, they’re warning that anyone who visited the following locations and times could have been exposed:

La Quinta Inn, 31 W. 71st Street, New York, NY, between Feb. 16 and Monday morning.

Oasis Bible Tours at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Ave., on Feb. 16 and the evening of February 17, 2018.

Watchtower Educational Center, 100 Watchtower Drive, Patterson, New York, between 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Best Western Hotel, 1324 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, from Monday until noon on Tuesday.

Comfort Inn & Suites Goshen – Middletown, 20 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, New York, from 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Excel Urgent Care, 1 Hatfield Lane, Goshen, NY, between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Orange Regional Medical Center, Emergency Department, 707 E. Main St., Middletown, NY, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Health officials said that anyone who isn’t sure whether they’ve been vaccinated and may have been exposed should call a doctor. Anyone with symptoms should contact health care providers before going for an exam.

Symptoms of measles usually develop within 10 to 12 days of exposure and include fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis and runny nose