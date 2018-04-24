What to Know Measles is very easily spread from person to person; authorities say vaccination is the best preventive care

Two Connecticut children younger than a year old have confirmed cases of the measles, the state Department of Public Health announced Tuesday.

Both children live in the same New Haven County home, recently traveled abroad and became infected outside the United States, officials said.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread quickly among unvaccinated people. The health department says it is working with local partners to identify contacts and implement appropriate control measures.

Any exposures in New Haven County would have been between April 11 and April 17. Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after someone is exposed to an infected person. Typical symptoms include mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and sore throat. As the sickness develops, a rash may emerge and the fever may boom to more than 104 degrees.

Most Connecticut residents have been vaccinated, the state says. Anyone not sure is advised to check with his or her local physician.

The Connecticut cases follow news last week in New York that two European tourists with measles potentially exposed others at three Jehovah's Witness facilities in the NYC area. The two tourists visited the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on New Jersey Avenue in Brooklyn between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 15. They also visited Watchtower World Headquarters on Kings Drive in Tuxedo Park between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 16 and the Watchtower Educational Center on Watchtower Drive in Patterson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17.

Officials urged anyone who was exposed and is suffering symptoms to contact a health care provider before seeking treatment in order to minimize exposure.