Number of Measles Cases in Rockland County Rises to 20

The confirmed cases of measles in Rockland County has risen to 20, with four suspected cases being investigated, officials said Friday.

Rockland County has been grappling with a measles outbreak in recent weeks — even asking students, last week, who are unvaccinated to not attend school.

The Health Department held vaccine clinics in response to the growing cases of the contagious disease. More vaccine clinics are expected next week, officials say, although a dates and locations are not clear at this time.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Young children, the immunocompromised, and non-immune pregnant women are at highest risk for severe complications. Measles is transmitted by airborne particles, droplets, and direct contact with the respiratory secretions of an infected person.

Measles typically presents in adults and children as an acute viral illness characterized by fever and generalized rash. The rash usually starts on the face, proceeds down the body, and may include the palms and soles. The rash lasts several days. Infected individuals are contagious from four days before rash onset through the fourth day after rash appearance.

Six children in Brooklyn were also diagnosed with measles after one of them apparently returned from Israel with the highly contagious disease and exposed others to it, city health officials say.

Rockland officials encourage everyone to be up-to-date with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine to help protect them in case of any future exposure to measles in Rockland.

Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have received two doses of MMR vaccine, have had physician or provider-confirmed measles, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

To prevent the spread of illness, the Rockland County Health Department advises anyone who may have been exposed or have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, local clinic, or local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.