International fast food giant McDonald’s announced it was giving away the “mythical” McGold Card to one lucky person — granting them free McDonald’s for life.

The chain officially confirmed Thursday the ever-so elusive McGold Card “exists and only a handful of people have ever gotten their hands one.”

However, burger fans now have the chance to get their hands on one — the first time McDonald’s has ever given away a McGold Card in a sweepstake.

For a chance to win free McDonald’s for life, customers in the United States need to download the McDonald’s app and place an order via Mobile Order & Pay from Aug. 10 through Aug. 24. According to the fast food chain, only one entry per day per customer is permitted.

“The winner of the McGold card will also be awarded with a customized 24-carat golden phone case to mark their membership into the history and mystery of McGold Card lore,” according to McDonald’s.

The fast food chain is giving away the McGold Card to celebrate the launch of Mobile Order & Pay within the McDonald's App.

At a ceremony introducing The Gateway Arch in 1965, McDonald’s gave out the first McGold Card to the mayor of St. Louis, Missouri. From that moment, a small select number of McGold Cards have been given out to notable figures — from the governor of Michigan to the king of Sweden.

For more information on the sweepstakes and how to enter, click here or download the McDonald’s App.