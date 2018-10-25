McDonald's Brings Back the McRib -- for a Limited Time - NBC New York
McDonald's Brings Back the McRib -- for a Limited Time

Fast food news never tasted so good!

By Annie O'Sullivan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Courtesy of McDonald's Corporate Website (McRib Press Release)

    What to Know

    • The iconic McRib is re-debuting in select stores this month for a limited time, and will be available at more than 9,000 U.S. restaurants

    • The McRib will be available both in stores and via McDelivery on Uber Eats

    • The McRib is only around for a limited time

    The iconic McRib is re-debuting in select McDonald's stores this month for a limited time.

    The seasoned boneless pork sandwich, slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun, has always been a fan-favorite for McDonald’s lovers, and hasn’t been sold since last November in 2017, much to the dismay of fans.

    “We know fans love this limited time classic,” McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz said. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year.”

    To do this, The McRib will be available both in stores and via McDelivery on Uber Eats. Customers can download the McDonald’s Finder app or the Uber Eats app to find participating restaurants near them and mobile order.

