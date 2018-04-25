Say goodbye to frozen beef patties and hello to fresh ones. (Published 32 minutes ago)

McDonald's announced Wednesday it will be bringing its fresh beef to its Quarter-Pound burgers and Signature Crafted Recipe burger to the tri-state.

The fast-food chain says the burgers, cooked fresh when ordered, will be making the menu item available to hungry customers in more than 570 restaurants in the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.

A company spokesperson says the 100 percent beef, made with "absolutely no fillers, additives or preservatives," is the biggest change to the Golden Arches since the chain launched All Day Breakfast.

McDonald's says it expects a complete roll out of its fresh beef Quarter Pounders and Signature Crafted Recipe burgers by sometime in early May.

