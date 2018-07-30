McDonald's Creates Its Own Currency, the MacCoin, to Celebrate 50 Years of the Big Mac - NBC New York
McDonald's Creates Its Own Currency, the MacCoin, to Celebrate 50 Years of the Big Mac

By Shoshana Stahl

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    What to Know

    • McDonald's is creating the MacCoin to celebrate 50 years of the Big Mac

    • Each coin is redeemable for a free Big Mac, starting August 2

    • The coin comes in five different designs for the five different decades of the Big Mac

    McDonald's is launching its own currency, the MacCoin.

    Before you ask, no -- the fast food retailer is not getting into the cryptocurrency industry just yet. And there's only one thing you can buy with this new 'currency': Big Mac burgers.

    The MacCoin is being launched to celebrate 50 years of the burger franchise's staple burger.

    Starting August 2 at 10:30 a.m. a limited-quantity of MacCoins will be available in select New York City stores. Customers can get a MacCoin whenever they purchase a Big Mac or Big Mac Extra Value meal.

    That coin -- which looks rather like real currency -- is then redeemable for a free Big Mac in participating countries. The coins come in five separate designs to represent the five decades of the Big Mac.

      

