McDonald's is launching its own currency, the MacCoin.
Before you ask, no -- the fast food retailer is not getting into the cryptocurrency industry just yet. And there's only one thing you can buy with this new 'currency': Big Mac burgers.
The MacCoin is being launched to celebrate 50 years of the burger franchise's staple burger.
Starting August 2 at 10:30 a.m. a limited-quantity of MacCoins will be available in select New York City stores. Customers can get a MacCoin whenever they purchase a Big Mac or Big Mac Extra Value meal.
That coin -- which looks rather like real currency -- is then redeemable for a free Big Mac in participating countries. The coins come in five separate designs to represent the five decades of the Big Mac.