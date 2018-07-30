Don Gorske now holds the world record for most Big Macs consumed.

What to Know McDonald's is creating the MacCoin to celebrate 50 years of the Big Mac

Each coin is redeemable for a free Big Mac, starting August 2

The coin comes in five different designs for the five different decades of the Big Mac

McDonald's is launching its own currency, the MacCoin.

Before you ask, no -- the fast food retailer is not getting into the cryptocurrency industry just yet. And there's only one thing you can buy with this new 'currency': Big Mac burgers.

The MacCoin is being launched to celebrate 50 years of the burger franchise's staple burger.

Starting August 2 at 10:30 a.m. a limited-quantity of MacCoins will be available in select New York City stores. Customers can get a MacCoin whenever they purchase a Big Mac or Big Mac Extra Value meal.

That coin -- which looks rather like real currency -- is then redeemable for a free Big Mac in participating countries. The coins come in five separate designs to represent the five decades of the Big Mac.