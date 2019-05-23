What to Know A McDonald's cashier was hospitalized after a coffee-throwing attack at a popular location in downtown Brooklyn early Thursday

The cashier apparently asked the woman to take her legs off the seats and she responded by throwing coffee

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene; no details on possible charges were immediately available

A McDonald's cashier was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition following a coffee-throwing attack at a busy fast-food restaurant in downtown Brooklyn early Thursday, fire officials and police at the scene said.

Cops at the scene said the cashier asked an elderly lady to take her legs off the seats at the Flatbush Avenue Extension McDonald's around 5 a.m. and the woman responded by throwing hot coffee at her. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, though potential charges against her weren't immediately clear.

When asked why she did it, the woman, apparently mentally ill, smiled, said "hi" and identified herself. Workers said the area is a chronic location for homeless people and violence, but it's also in the heart of the busy downtown area, frequented by school kids and commuters on their way to work.

Footage from the scene showed more than a half-dozen cops standing outside the McDonald's before dawn, multiple police vehicles parked on the sidewalk.

