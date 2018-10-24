McDonald's Debuts First New Breakfast 'Innovation' in Years

The fast-food restaurant has launched its first breakfast menu "innovation" in five years, introducing Triple Breakfast Snacks in a late-Tuesday news release that was sure to make a few mouths water. (Published 57 minutes ago)

What to Know McDonald's has launched its first new breakfast item in years, announcing the savory surprise in a late-Tuesday release

Triple Breakfast Snacks come with cheese, two hot sausage patties, back and egg; patrons get it on their choice of bread or muffin

The special item will be available for a limited time starting Nov. 1

Didn't win the Mega? Well, if you're one of those McDonald's breakfast people, you did just hit the jackpot.

In McDonald's own words: "Triple Breakfast Stacks come with two slices of melty American cheese between two savory hot sausage patties. They’re topped with crispy, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon and an egg. Guests can opt for their choice of a toasted McMuffin, buttery and flaky biscuit, or sweet and savory McGriddles cakes."

McDonald's says it came up with the idea after noticing patrons' online passion for inventing their own twists on McDonald's staples. The restaurant says such customizations have long been known as the "Secret Menu" -- and this secret is out.

“People have been hacking our menu for years - so much so that it’s inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks,” said Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz. “We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald’s crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next – you never know what might end up on our menu.”