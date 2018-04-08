De Blasio Aide Arrested on Weapons Charges in Queens: Police

What to Know A deputy director in the mayor's office was arrested along with two men on weapons charges

Police said Reagan Stevens, 42, was in a vehicle parked near the scene of a shooting; officers allegedly found a loaded gun in the vehicle

In a statement, the Mayor's Office said Stevens has been suspended without pay pending an investigation

A deputy director in Mayor de Blasio’s Office of Criminal Justice was arrested on weapons charges this weekend, police say.

Reagan Stevens, the Deputy Director of Youth and Strategic Initiatives, was charged along with two men after officers found the trio in a vehicle with a loaded handgun Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter near the corner of 177th Street and 106th Avenue in Jamaica late Saturday night when police say they found the “suspicious” vehicle double-parked nearby.

The officers found the loaded 9mm handgun in a glove compartment, according to police, who said the weapon holds an eight-round clip but that only three rounds were remaining. Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if the gun had been recently fired.

Stevens, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a defaced weapon, as were the two men, identified by police as 24-year-old Montell Hughes and 25-year-old Caesar Forbes.

Police haven't said who the gun or vehicle are registered to.

In a comment to NBC 4, Patrick Gallahue, a spokesman for the Mayor’s Office, said Stevens has been suspended immediately without pay pending an investigation. “We take these allegations very seriously,” Gallahue said in the statement.

It wasn’t immediately known if Stevens, Hughes or Forbes had attorneys.

"Ms. Stevens spent 15 years implementing crime prevention, adolescent diversion programs, and alternatives to incarceration at the Kings County District Attorney's office," a biography on the website of the Mayor's Office reads.

