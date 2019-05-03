Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will announce this month whether he is joining the growing list of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president. Andrew Siff reports.

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio's team is denying a report that the politician plans to launch his campaign for president next Wednesday

De Blasio said Thursday he would decide whether or not to run “in the month of May"

One close advisor, however, told News 4 “he is doing this,” adding that the announcement is imminent

Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s political team is denying a report that the politician plans to launch his campaign for president next Wednesday, insisting a decision has not been made.

De Blasio said Thursday he would decide whether or not to run “in the month of May.”

After the Daily News reported Friday that de Blasio will enter the race on his 58th birthday next Wednesday, Mike Casca, the spokesman for his political action committee, Fairness PAC, said: "Very hard to announce something without a decision — nearly impossible, some might say,” Casca said in a statement provided to News 4.

Additional City Hall insiders tried to dismiss the report, the mayor hasn’t yet made up his mind.

One close advisor, however, told News 4 “he is doing this,” adding that the announcement is imminent.

De Blasio will mark a number of milestones in May, including his 58th birthday next Wednesday, May 8, his 25th wedding anniversary to wife Chirlane McCray and his son Dante’s graduation from Yale University.

The mayor has made several trips to early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire to promote his record on police reform, early childhood education and other issues. He said his political action committee has been conducting polling in Iowa.