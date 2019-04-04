Exciting news: Vicki Been changed the way we protect tenants and keep apartments affordable. As our new Deputy Mayor, she’s going to take the fight against this affordability crisis to the next level. New Yorkers are lucky to have Vicki on their side. pic.twitter.com/OHHoTNpEa4

What to Know Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday morning that Vicki Been was chosen as the new Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development

The post was previously held by Alicia Glen who announced her intention to leave last year, according to reports

Been, a law professor at NYU, previously served for three years as the city’s Commissioner of Housing Preservation and Development

The city has a new Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday morning that Vicki Been was chosen to fill the post previously held by Alicia Glen saying “New Yorkers are lucky to have Vicki on their side.”

Glen, who became deputy mayor for housing at the start of de Blasio’s first term and went on to oversee the launch of a citywide ferry service and the Amazon deal, announced her intention to leave last year, according to the New York Times.

In a tweet, de Blasio said Been changed the way the city protects tenants and keeps apartments affordable.

“As our new Deputy Mayor, she’s going to take the fight against this affordability crisis to the next level,” de Blasio said of Been in a tweet.

Been is a professor at New York University School of Law since 2017, according to the school's faculty biography. She previously served for three years as the city’s Commissioner of Housing Preservation and Development.