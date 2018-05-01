What to Know John Kelly has eroded morale in the West Wing in recent months with comments to aides that include insulting the president's intelligence

Women who follow 5 healthy lifestyle factors have lived 14 years longer than those who don't, even though none of the factors are a surprise

Ashley Judd sued Harvey Weinstein, saying the former movie mogul hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances

White House Delays Tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico

The White House said it would postpone a decision on imposing tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days, avoiding the potential for a trade battle with Europe as the U.S. prepares for tense trade talks in China this week. The Trump administration said it had reached an agreement with South Korea on steel imports following discussions on a revised trade agreement, the outlines of which were previously announced by U.S. and South Korean officials. And the administration said it had also reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil on steel and aluminum that will be finalized shortly. Announcing the trade actions, the White House said "in all of these negotiations, the administration is focused on quotas that will restrain imports, prevent transshipment and protect the national security." Facing a self-imposed deadline, President Donald Trump was considering whether to permanently exempt the EU and Mexico, Canada, Australia, Argentina and Brazil from tariffs that his administration imposed last month on imported steel and aluminum. The White House provided temporary exemptions in March and had until the end of Monday to decide whether to extend them.

John Kelly Calls Trump an “Idiot,” White House Staffers Say

White House chief of staff John Kelly has eroded morale in the West Wing in recent months with comments to aides that include insulting the president's intelligence and casting himself as the savior of the country, according to eight current and former White House officials. The officials said Kelly portrays himself to Trump administration aides as the lone bulwark against catastrophe, curbing the erratic urges of a president who has a questionable grasp on policy issues and the functions of government, NBC News reported. He has referred to Trump as "an idiot" multiple times to underscore his point, according to four officials who say they've witnessed the comments. Three White House spokespeople said they don't believe it's accurate that Kelly called the president an "idiot," adding that none of them has ever heard him do that or otherwise use that word.

U.S. May Day Immigration Protests Target Trump, Fall Elections

Immigrants say President Trump's administration has become almost everything they feared, but while they rally across the United States on May Day, their focus is less on huge turnout than on the first Tuesday in November. Marches and other demonstrations for labor and immigrant rights were planned from Florida to New York to California on International Workers' Day and come amid similar actions worldwide. Immigrant rights groups have joined in May Day activities for more than a decade, initially to push back against harsh legislative proposals and later to clamor for reform and legal status for immigrants in the country illegally who were brought to the U.S. as children or overstayed their visas. Now, they want to drive turnout in the midterm elections. Advocates hope voters target lawmakers who have pushed for measures that hurt immigrants and replace them with immigrant-friendly policymakers.

These Healthy Habits Could Extend Your Life by More Than a Decade, Study Says

Women in America who follow five healthy lifestyle factors have lived about 14 years longer than women who follow none of them, although none of the factors should come as surprise to anyone, the LA Times reports. For me, the difference was about 12 years, according to a report published in Circulation. Those factors are: a nutritious diet, exercising at least a half an hour a day, keeping a healthy weight, not smoking and only drinking in moderation. Following a few of these factors, according to the LA Times, can extend your life a few years, but the more you follow, the longer you live.

Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein, Says He Tried to Hurt Career

Ashley Judd sued Harvey Weinstein, saying the former movie mogul hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances. In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Judd accuses Weinstein of defamation, sexual harassment and violating California's unfair competition law. Central to the lawsuit is director Peter Jackson saying in December that Weinstein had warned him 20 years ago that Judd was a "nightmare" to work with, and should be avoided "at all costs." Jackson was considering Judd for a major role in his "Lord of the Rings" movies, and had met with her about the role. About a year earlier, Weinstein — in what was supposed to be a business meeting — appeared to Judd in a bathrobe, asked her to watch him shower and to let him massage her, the suit alleges. The allegations are the same that Judd made in The New York Times in October. Judd was in the first group of women who came forward last fall about Weinstein's sexual misconduct and has since been among the key faces of the #MeToo movement. Weinstein has denied trying to derail Judd's career, and said he had no role in Jackson's casting. An email to his attorney Ben Brafman was not immediately returned.

They're Back: NSYNC Reunites for Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Fans camped out overnight on Hollywood Boulevard in anticipation of Walk of Fame star ceremony for chart-topping boy band NSYNC. Justin Timberlake and bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were joined by talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Carson Daly in speaking at the ceremony at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard, near La Brea Avenue. The star is near those of the boy bands Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block and New Edition. The star is the 2,636th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony was held one day after Timberlake performed the second of two weekend concerts at the Forum in Inglewood. NSYNC has sold more than 30 million records in the U.S. and 42 million more in the rest of the world.