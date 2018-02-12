Masturbator Follows Woman, Man Grabs Teen in Separate Subway Episodes: NYPD - NBC New York
Masturbator Follows Woman, Man Grabs Teen in Separate Subway Episodes: NYPD

By Sander Siegel

Published at 11:04 PM EST on Feb 12, 2018 | Updated at 11:50 PM EST on Feb 12, 2018

    Authorities are looking for a man they said followed a woman through a subway station while masturbating and another who grabbed a girl's behind while on a train in separate episodes. 

    According to police, at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 10, a 22-year-old woman was waiting on a subway platform at the Chambers Street station when she heard a man call over to her.

    When she looked up, she saw an unidentified man exposing himself to her while masturbating. The man then walked up the stairs, while continuing to masturbate and stare her down. 

    In a second incident at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl was on a Manhattan-bound L train near Dekalb Avenue station when she felt someone grab her behind.

    When she turned around, she immediately confronted the man who had grabbed her and took photos of his face on her phone. 

    Authorities have released photos of the men in hopes of identifying them.

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

