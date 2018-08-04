A man was caught on video masturbating and waving at a woman as he followed her down a street in Queens, the NYPD said.

Masturbating Man Follows Woman Down The Street, Waves at Her: NYPD

The 26-year-old woman was walking down 108th Street, near 85th Avenue, in Richmond Hill around 11:30 p.m. on July 31 when the man exposed himself to her and started following her while he masturbated, police said.

Police are now searching for an approximately 20- to 30-year-old bearded man, standing at 5-foot-6, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.