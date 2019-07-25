A quick-thinking runner did an about-face as she exercised in Massachusetts, spinning around to try to chase down a man who allegedly exposed himself as he was on a jog in the area. (Credit: Massachusetts State Police) (Published 23 minutes ago)

What to Know A woman on a run in Massachusetts tried to chase down a man who allegedly exposed himself as he jogged in the other direction

Massachusetts State Police released surveillance video of the woman's about-face and pursuit; she was unable to detain the man

State Police say the released footage shows the bits before and after the flashing; anyone with information is asked to call 617-727-6780

A quick-thinking runner did an about-face as she exercised in Massachusetts, spinning around to try to chase down a man who allegedly exposed himself as he was on a jog in the same area last week.

Massachusetts State Police released wild video of the encounter that shows the woman running along Memorial Drive, near Vassar Street, in Cambridge around 7:30 a.m. July 18. She and the suspect pass each other, running in opposite directions, then the video shows the woman spin around suddenly and give chase.

She starts sprinting and quickly catches up with the man. He continues to jog, appearing to gesture, as the two speak -- then it appears there's a shove.

The man jogs outside the view of the surveillance camera -- and the woman once again gives chase. State Police said in a Facebook post the man "resisted the woman's attempt to detain him and fled the area, last seen running down Amesbury Street."

State Police said they cut out the part of the video where the man is seen exposing himself, splicing together the bits before and after the encounter. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-727-6780.