NY Thruway Shut Down in Massive Snow-Driven Pileup

Icy weather appreared to have caused this mass car pileup on the I-90 West in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon, as captured on video by witness Kadire Flowers. Some witnesses on social media estimated up to 100 cars were stuck in the multi-vehicle crash which snarled traffic about 4 p.m. (Published 2 hours ago)

Icy weather appreared to have caused this mass car pileup on the I-90 West in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon, as captured on video by witness Kadire... See More