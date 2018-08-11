Masked Men Tape Woman's Mouth, Rob Her at Gunpoint in Home Invasion: NYPD - NBC New York
Masked Men Tape Woman's Mouth, Rob Her at Gunpoint in Home Invasion: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    NYPD
    One of the suspects in the home invasion.

    What to Know

    A trio of masked men taped a woman’s mouth and robbed her at gunpoint in the Bronx, police said.

    The men forced their way into a home near Horizon Court and Soundview Avenue, in Soundview, around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, the NYPD said.

    One of the men then flashed a gun at a 29-year-old woman who was inside the home and put tape over her mouth, while the two other men stole a laptop, jewelry and two cellphones, police said.

    All three men were wearing dark clothing and dark colored face masks, the NYPD said. They fled the home in an unknown direction.

    Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

