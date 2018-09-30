What to Know A masked, machete-wielding man allegedly robbed two gas stations and a 7-Eleven on Long Island

Ronaldo Fuzia, 37, of Islip Terrace, was arrested after one successful and one unsuccessful robbery attempt early Saturday, Suffolk County police said. Fuzia also carried out two robberies in July and August, according to police.

Fuzia’s first robbery took place around 2:15 a.m. on July 31, when he went into a Valero Gas Station on Montauk wearing a mask and carrying a machete, demanded cash and fled after the clerk handed him an unspecified amount of money, police said.

Nearly a month later, around 4:15 a.m. on July 31, Fuzia robbed a Shell Gas Station on West Bound Sunrise Service Road in Islip Terrace wearing a mask and carrying a machine.

On Saturday around 2:50 a.m., a masked, machete-wielding Fuzia tried to rob a Valero gas station on Montauk Highway in Oakdale, but left empty-handed, according to police.

Ten minutes later, he arrived at a 7-Eleven on Carlton Avenue in Islip Terrace wearing the mask and carrying the weapon, and a clerk handed him cash, police said.

He has been charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree attempted robbery and was expected to appear in court on Sunday.