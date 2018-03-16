Masked Stranger Hides in Bathroom, Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl at Knifepoint: NYPD - NBC New York
Masked Stranger Hides in Bathroom, Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl at Knifepoint: NYPD

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police say the unidentified man broke into a home, hid behind the shower curtain in the bathroom and emerged to rape a 12-year-old girl

    • The attack happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 5, in the area of Farragut Road and Remsen Avenue in Canarsie

    • He may have been able to get into the house through an unlocked door, according to law enforcement sources

    A short, heavyset masked man wearing gloves broke into a Brooklyn home, hid behind a shower curtain and emerged to rape a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint, say police, who are looking for the alleged attacker. 

    The sexual assault happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 5, in the area of Farragut Road and Remsen Avenue in Canarsie, according to police.  

    When the stranger emerged from behind the shower curtain inside the bathroom, he forced the girl to the ground, took off her clothing and raped her, police said, citing the girl's account. 

    He may have been able to get into the house through an unlocked door, according to law enforcement sources.

    The girl was taken to an area hospital with a cut to her right hand. 

    The man is described as being about 5-feet-4 inches to 5-feet-8, heavyset, and speaking with a Caribbean accent.

    He was last seen wearing a black face mask exposing his eyes and mouth, winter gloves and armed with a knife. 

    Police have not released a sketch or photo, but are treating the case seriously and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

