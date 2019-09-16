PARAMUS, NJ - SEPTEMBER 16: Martha Stewart has a Jersey Cow named after her during her homecoming tribute at $400M iconic Stew Leonard's opening on September 16, 2019 in Paramus, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Stew Leonard's)

It was a truly mooo-ving tribute for a New Jersey native and food icon.

Martha Stewart returned to her home state on Monday to help open up the first ever Stew Leonard’s supermarket in the Garden State, and got a cow named after her.

The Nutley native toured the new 80,000 square-foot store, sampling some cheese and other foods before going behind the counter at the meat and seafood departments. No word on if she tried any of the ice cream or cookies Stew Leonard’s has become known for.

The newest location for the Norwalk, Connecticut-based chain says it will be bringing 350 jobs to the location at the Paramus Park Mall, which is on the site of what was once a celery farm.

After making the rounds at the store called the “World’s Largest Diary Store,” the TV show host met the Jersey cow that was named in her honor, petting the brown bovine on the head. Stewart, 78, has been an advocate for farm and animal protection for much of her career as a food and lifestyle guru.

The store officially opens on Wednesday, September 18 at 8 a.m.