Married Couple Found Dead in River, Daughter Left in Car

The bodies of a married man and woman were found in the Delaware River in South Philadelphia on Thursday morning. The couple's daughter was found alive in a car nearby, Philadelphia Police said. (Published Thursday, July 4, 2019)

The bodies of a married couple were found in the Delaware River Thursday morning as their 5-year-old daughter sat inside a nearby car.

The body of the woman, who was about 30 years old, was pulled from the river on the 700 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 5:46 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Nearby, police said, they found the 5-year-old inside a Nissan SUV. She told them she was with her father. The Police Marine Unit pulled the man's body from the river around 10:43 a.m.

The girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to be checked over.

The investigation into the couple's deaths remains ongoing.