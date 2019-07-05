Married Couple Found Dead in River, Daughter Left in Car - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Married Couple Found Dead in River, Daughter Left in Car

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the couple's death

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 31 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Married Couple's Bodies Found in Delaware River

    The bodies of a married man and woman were found in the Delaware River in South Philadelphia on Thursday morning. The couple's daughter was found alive in a car nearby, Philadelphia Police said. (Published Thursday, July 4, 2019)

    The bodies of a married couple were found in the Delaware River Thursday morning as their 5-year-old daughter sat inside a nearby car.

    The body of the woman, who was about 30 years old, was pulled from the river on the 700 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 5:46 a.m., the Philadelphia Police Department said.

    Nearby, police said, they found the 5-year-old inside a Nissan SUV. She told them she was with her father. The Police Marine Unit pulled the man's body from the river around 10:43 a.m.

    The girl was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to be checked over.

    The investigation into the couple's deaths remains ongoing.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us