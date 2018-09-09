Bridge Opening Delayed Until Tappan Zee is Stable: Cuomo

The second span of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge won't open until there are no longer concerns about the stability of the Tappan Zee Bridge, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The second span of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge won't open until there are no longer concerns about the stability of the Tappan Zee Bridge, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

At a press conference Sunday, Cuomo said the second span wouldn't open until Tappan Zee Constructors, the contractor that owns the Tappan Zee, has determined the old bridge is stable and won’t pose a hazard to the new bridge.

The governor called the timing a "bizarre coincidence."

“We need to know what’s happening with the old bridge before we can put traffic on the new span, because we’ve been waiting for the new span for one year,” he told reporters at a press conference. “The last thing we’re going to do is threaten public safety for a day or so.”

The first span of the bridge named for the late governor opened last August, and Cuomo held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday that marked the completion of the second span.

The second span was supposed to open to traffic Saturday, but engineers working on disassembling the nearby Tappan Zee Bridge discovered one of the bridge’s joints was “ripped." The opening was delayed over fears that the Tappan Zee could collapse.

“From a public safety point of view, if the old bridge falls, or a portion of the bridge falls, there’s a very remote possibility that a piece could hit the new span,” he said. “They don’t believe it would damage the new span but it could hit the new span.”

Contractors are still analyzing the Tappan Zee, but haven’t determined whether the portion that posed a problem is stable, he said.

“... [A]s soon as we have a final answer, we will let you know,” Cuomo said.

Asked about claims that he rushed to open the bridge ahead of the Sept. 13 Democratic primary, Cuomo said the issues on the Tappan Zee “[had] nothing to do with the new bridge.”

Cuomo’s primary rivals Cynthia Nixon and Marc Molinaro on Saturday both took aim at Cuomo over the bridge troubles, with Nixon maintaining that a “ribbon cutting ceremony should not have been held if the bridge span was not yet safe.”

“It’s nonsensical because the new span is fine,” Cuomo said Sunday. “The issue is with the old bridge.”

Contractors weren’t supposed to finish taking down the Tappan Zee until next July, Cuomo noted, adding that his team “didn’t make the decision on the opening of the new span, the contractor did.”

“In political silly season people can say anything,” he said. “They’ll say whatever they have to say.”