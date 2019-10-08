Marine Allegedly Involved in Incident Leading to Death of Emerson Student

Police are investigating the death of 19-year-old Daniel Hollis as a homicide following his death as the result of a fight on Saturday morning.

The U.S. Marine Corps. said Tuesday a Marine was allegedly involved in an incident last month that led to the death of a 19-year-old Emerson College student that is being investigated as a homicide by Boston police.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that an off-base incident allegedly involving one of our Marines has led to the passing of a man in the Boston community," the Marine Corps said in a statement, Tuesday.

The Marine Corps said the incident occurred during an approved leave period for the Marine and that an update would be provided once the Marine was in custody.

"This is a tragic event and is being treated with great care and solemnity on the part of the command."

Daniel Hollis, an Emerson College student from Hopedale, Massachusetts, hit his head during an altercation early Sunday morning in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, according to his family. The family had said Hollis was involved in a scuffle after leaving a party with friends early Sunday morning. Hollis was hit, then hit his head on cement or bricks.

Police said they responded to a call for an assault Sunday at 1:30 a.m. near Packard’s Corner. Hollis was taken to an area hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. His family said in a blog post that due to the extensive damage to his brain, Hollis would not regain consciousness.

"The smile he had just lit up your day, you know? He had that kind of impact on people who knew him," friend Jared Haines said. "I would say the only shame about Dan is that not enough people knew who he was."

Police now say what was originally a call for an assault and battery is now being investigated as a homicide.