Matthew Soto, 19, brother of Newtown Elementary victim Victoria Soto, spoke at the DC rally about his sister’s death and how things should’ve changed after that. (Published Saturday, March 24, 2018)

A student-led demonstration for tighter gun laws is taking its protest to the tri-state.

March for Our Lives, which was created by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman opened fire killing 17 people in February.

This tour is called Road to Change and it kicked off on July 28 in Tallahassee. On Thursday, it steps off in Morristown, New Jersey.

After that, the demonstration makes it way to Manattan on Friday, Queens on Saturday and then on wraps up on Sunday in Newtown, Connecticut, where a shooter opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, killing 27 people before killing himself.

For more information on the tour dates and how to RSVP click here.