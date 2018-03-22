Students from Montgomery Blair High School march down Colesville Road in support of gun reform legislation February 21 in Silver Spring, Maryland. In the wake of the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, student-led demonstrations calling for gun safety laws have taken center stage. A nationwide set of rallies is scheduled for March 24, including in New York City and other locations around the tri-state.

Since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre that left 17 people dead took place, a wave of social activism spearheaded by students urging gun safety reform has swept the country.

The outcry from these students, who are advocating for tougher gun safety laws, reverberated with people across the country to the point that a national walkout took place on March 15. The nationwide demonstration had students, faculty and staff across schools walking out of their classes in solidarity for the movement.

Numerous sibling marches for gun safety are now scheduled for Saturday across the world, including one in New York City.

These March For Our Lives rallies, organized by students and survivors of gun violence, will take place March 24 in more than 800 cities worldwide — the majority in the United States.

The national day of action calls for lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation.

New York City’s march is set to begin on the Upper West Side at Central Park’s 72nd Street entrance, where organizers will start assembling at 10 a.m. A rally with featured speakers will begin at 11 a.m. before the march kicks off at noon.

After departing from 72nd Street and Central Park West, protesters are set to head downtown along the park. They will turn south at 6th Avenue before dispersing on 43rd Street. The city’s Department of Transportation announced numerous street closures are scheduled for that day.

Aside from the New York City march, other rallies are scheduled to take place across the tri-state area, including in Jersey City, Newark, Englewood and Hoboken in New Jersey and in Hartford and Enfield in Connecticut, among other locations.

The scheduled marches will be in conjunction with the main rally, which will take place in Washington, D.C.