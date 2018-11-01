NYPD: Manspreader Slugs Fellow Subway Rider in the Face

Police are looking for the straphanger who punched another subway rider during a “manspreading” dispute.

Authorities say the victim was sitting on a Manhattan-bound M train at the Northern Boulevard station when his attacker sat down next to him and intentionally spread his legs.

When the man asked his attacker to move his legs, police say the suspect slugged him in the face.

The attack left the victim with a cut on his nose and broken glasses.

Anyone with information about the attack should call 1-888-577-TIPS.