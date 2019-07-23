4-Alarm Fire Rages at Mansion on Long Island

Authorities are responding to a four-alarm fire at a mansion on Long Island.

Few details on the fire, which broke out around 11 a.m. on Northern Boulevard in Muttontown, were immediately available.

More information on the property also was unavailable, nor was there any immediate speculation on a possible cause of the blaze.

It broke out hours after the second round of vicious storms throttled virtually the entire tri-state area, prompting flash flood warnings in both Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Altar to Man's Sister Flooded in NYC Storms: 'It's a Freaking Wave'