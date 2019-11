The NYPD says a man died on the 7 train tracks at Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City.

The NYPD is investigating the death of a young man on the 7 trains at Queensboro Plaza.

The incident happened late Saturday night in Long Island City, police said.

The NYPD says the victim could be around 18 years old and police are investigating the possibility that he may have been train surfing when he was killed.

The MTA says 7 trains are running again, but there are some residual delays and service changes. The N line is also being impact.