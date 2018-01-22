More videos (1 of 9)

A manhole explosion Monday afternoon on Wall Street prompted a building evacuation, fire and utility officials said.

The FDNY said it received a call about a manhole fire at around 3:05 p.m.

Con Edison crews are currently on site, according to utility spokesman Phil O'Brien.

O'Brien said the fire caused a partial power outage at 82 Wall St. The building has been evacuated.

A witness captured this footage showing a smoky, explosive fire on Wall Street Monday afternoon. (Published 5 hours ago)

It is unknown when power will be restored, O'Brien said.

In video posted on Twitter from the scene, a cloud of heavy, gray smoke can be seen coming from a manhole as live wires sparked, creating what sounded like explosions.

The street is currently blocked off.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.