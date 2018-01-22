Manhole Explosion Sends Smoke Over Wall Street, Prompts Building Evacuation: Officials - NBC New York
Manhole Explosion Sends Smoke Over Wall Street, Prompts Building Evacuation: Officials

Heavy smoke and live wires sparking on scene

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    A manhole explosion Monday afternoon on Wall Street prompted a building evacuation, fire and utility officials said. 

    The FDNY said it received a call about a manhole fire at around 3:05 p.m.

    Con Edison crews are currently on site, according to utility spokesman Phil O'Brien. 

    O'Brien said the fire caused a partial power outage at 82 Wall St. The building has been evacuated.

    It is unknown when power will be restored, O'Brien said.

    In video posted on Twitter from the scene, a cloud of heavy, gray smoke can be seen coming from a manhole as live wires sparked, creating what sounded like explosions.

    The street is currently blocked off.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

