The FDNY has knocked out a manhole fire in Greenwich Village.

The underground electrical fire on Broadway, near Bleecker Street, was sending up smoke and sparks past the ground, Chopper 4 over the scene shows.

It's not clear what caused the fire just before 6 p.m. FDNY knocked out the fire within a half-hour.

No evacuations or outages were immediately reported. That part of Broadway was closed for the emergency response.