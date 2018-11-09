Two NYPD officers and three civilians were hurt when a manhole exploded in the Bronx Friday evening.

It's not clear what caused the manhole to pop near East 156th Street and St. Ann's Avenue in Melrose just before 7:30 p.m. Con Edison says no one lost power as a result of the explosion.

Video from the scene shows smoke rising from under a car. Police say the manhole cover came loose under a Buick parked on top of it.

All five people had minor injuries and went to the Jacobi Medical Center for treatment.