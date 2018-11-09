5 Hurt, Including Cops, When Manhole Explodes in Bronx - NBC New York
5 Hurt, Including Cops, When Manhole Explodes in Bronx

Published 2 hours ago

    Two NYPD officers and three civilians were hurt when a manhole exploded in the Bronx Friday evening.

    It's not clear what caused the manhole to pop near East 156th Street and St. Ann's Avenue in Melrose just before 7:30 p.m. Con Edison says no one lost power as a result of the explosion. 

    Video from the scene shows smoke rising from under a car. Police say the manhole cover came loose under a Buick parked on top of it. 

    All five people had minor injuries and went to the Jacobi Medical Center for treatment. 

