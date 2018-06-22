3 National Grid Workers Injured When NYC Manhole Explodes, Bursts Into Flames: Cops - NBC New York
3 National Grid Workers Injured When NYC Manhole Explodes, Bursts Into Flames: Cops

Fire crews are on scene checking surrounding buildings for CO and gas

By Tracie Strahan

Published at 2:19 AM EDT on Jun 22, 2018 | Updated 3 minutes ago

    News 4

    What to Know

    • Three people were burned when a manhole in Brooklyn bursts into flames early Friday, officials say

    • The fire may have been sparked by a gas leak, and National Grid, which supplies the gas in the area, said three workers were hurt

    • No power outages were reported in the area of Williamsburg where the manhole went up in flames, according to Con Edison

    Three utility workers suffered burns after a manhole in Brooklyn exploded and burst into flames. 

    The manhole went ablaze just before 1 Friday morning at South Second Street an Union Avenue in Williamsburg, injuring three National Grid employees, according to officials. 

    The three injured electricity and gas company workers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor burns. Karen Young, a spokeswoman for National Grid, said the workers were investigating a gas leak and as they were digging something sparked. 

    National Grid said they have been on the scene for hours airing it out, but still couldn't find the source of the gas leak. The stretch of Union Avenue near South Second Street remains closed to traffic as crews work.

    No power outages were reported, according to Con Edison, which also responded to the scene. 

    Video shared on the mobile app Citizen shows flames leaping from the ground, shooting at least several feet into the air. News 4 cameras show several crew workers and truck in the area.

    Fire crews are on scene checking surrounding buildings for CO and gas. 

