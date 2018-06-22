What to Know Three people were burned when a manhole in Brooklyn bursts into flames early Friday, officials say

The fire may have been sparked by a gas leak, and National Grid, which supplies the gas in the area, said three workers were hurt

No power outages were reported in the area of Williamsburg where the manhole went up in flames, according to Con Edison

Three utility workers suffered burns after a manhole in Brooklyn exploded and burst into flames.

The manhole went ablaze just before 1 Friday morning at South Second Street an Union Avenue in Williamsburg, injuring three National Grid employees, according to officials.

The three injured electricity and gas company workers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor burns. Karen Young, a spokeswoman for National Grid, said the workers were investigating a gas leak and as they were digging something sparked.

National Grid said they have been on the scene for hours airing it out, but still couldn't find the source of the gas leak. The stretch of Union Avenue near South Second Street remains closed to traffic as crews work.

Exclusive Migrant Kids Housed in NY Facility Desperate for Parents

No power outages were reported, according to Con Edison, which also responded to the scene.

Video shared on the mobile app Citizen shows flames leaping from the ground, shooting at least several feet into the air. News 4 cameras show several crew workers and truck in the area.

Fire crews are on scene checking surrounding buildings for CO and gas.

10 Off the Radar NJ Joints for Incredible (and Cheap) Eats