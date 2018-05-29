The First Manhattanhenge of 2018 Is Tonight: Here's When and Where to Watch - NBC New York
The First Manhattanhenge of 2018 Is Tonight: Here's When and Where to Watch

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    How to See Manhattanhenge in New York City Today

    The sun will align with the east-west streets in Manhattan Tuesday for a gorgeous sunset between the skyscrapers. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Dave Price has the details. (Published 52 minutes ago)

    You'll want to have your camera handy for this one.

    Manhattanhenge will be making its first appearance of 2018 on Tuesday and Wednesday. And, as in years past, New Yorkers will likely be flooding the streets to catch a glimpse of the only-in-New York sunset.

    If you’re wondering what exactly Manhattanhenge is, it is a solar phenomenon that happens twice a year when the sun aligns perfectly with the midtown Manhattan street grid.

    And there's a better chance you'll be able to see Manhattanhenge this year than last, when clouds covered the sun on both days -- Storm Team 4 is calling for partly cloudy skies.

    The next instance of the phenomenon will be on July 12 and 13.

    Manhattanhenge will definitely be an Instagram-worthy moment, so make sure you have space in your camera roll. 

    Here is where and when you can see it: 

    When

    • 8:13 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29
    • 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30

    Best Viewing Spots

    • 14th Street
    • 23rd Street
    • 34th Street
    • 42nd Street
    • 57th Street

