For what feels like the umpteeth time in a row, clouds have mucked up Manhattanhenge.



Photographers and Instagrammers hoping to get the perfect shot lined the streets in Manhattan and parts of Queens in hopes of capturing the phenomenon named by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. But alas, clouds covered up the sun just as it sank toward the horizon.



Luckily, you'll have another chance to catch Manhattanhenge again tonight, but be warned -- partly cloudy skies are expected again.



See some of the best pics from night one below: