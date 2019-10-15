The NYPD has released new surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the rape of a woman who was lost in midtown and asking for directions earlier this month. (Published 29 minutes ago)

The NYPD has released new surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the rape of a 31-year-old woman who was lost and asking for directions in midtown Manhattan earlier this month.

The woman from Yonkers had gotten lost in Manhattan on Oct. 6, shortly before 1 a.m., and was asking for directions when police say the stranger grabbed her by the arm and led her down to a building's basement entrance between Eighth and Ninth avenues on 51st Street. Then he raped her.

The victim suffered bruising to her right arm, back and right leg, police said. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police previously released surveillance video that shows the man they want to question in the area of Broadway and 52nd Street. On Tuesday, authorities released new surveillance video (above) of the man in a convenience store.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).