A woman was hit by a piece of falling scaffolding outside a high-rise building in Tribeca Friday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The woman was hit on Barclay Street in Tribeca around 2 p.m., according to fire officials.

Witnesses at the scene said the woman was moving and alert after being hit. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and appeared to be alert, they said.

The incident is currently under investigation.