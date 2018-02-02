Two men -- one of whom was carrying a baby -- stopped a knife-weilding attacker on a busy street corner in midtown Manhattan on Friday afternoon. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

Two men -- one of whom was carrying a baby -- stopped a knife-weilding attacker on a busy street corner in midtown Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

The two friends, Edward and Menderes, told News 4 they had no idea why the knife-wielding man set on them outside a Chase bank branch at East 60th Street and Lexington Avenue about 5 p.m. But the two quickly jumped into action to protect themselves -- and the child they were carrying.

"He pulled a knife, tried to stab us and we stopped him and put him on the floor," said Edward.

He added, "I have a 17-month-old son, I tried to protect him."

The pair held the man down and called for police, who arrived on scene just a few seconds later.

Menderes had a minor cut, but no one else was injured in the ordeal.

It’s not clear what spurred the incident, but police said they’re investigating the exchange as a possible dispute turned violent. But Edward and Menderes said they did nothing wrong.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, is facing criminal charges.