Injuries have been reported following a manhole explosion in midtown Manhattan Thursday -- just ahead of the afternoon rush, according t the FDNY.

The FDNY says it received a call around 3:39 p.m. to the area of 6th Avenue and 47th Street.

According to the FDNY, although there are confirmed injuries, the exact number of people injured or the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The explosion and smoking manhole lead to 12 FDNY units responding to the scene, according to officials.

In a subsequent tweet, the city's Emergency Management warned commuters of traffic delays due to road closures and a heavy presence or emergency personnel in the area.

Images from the scene show a heavy presence of FDNY firefighters and emergency responders as a portion of the area is taped off.