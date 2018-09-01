Police Seek Women for Questioning After Man Found Dead in Car With Gunshot Wound to His Head - NBC New York
Police Seek Women for Questioning After Man Found Dead in Car With Gunshot Wound to His Head

    NYPD
    Police are searching for two women who were seen with the suspect in Vargas' death.

    What to Know

    • A 22-year-old Manhattan man was shot dead in a car in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx on Friday

    • Police are now searching for two women who were seen with the suspect before the shooting

    • The women were also seen fleeing the scene after, the NYPD said

    A 22-year-old man was shot dead in a car on Friday — and police are searching for two women who were seen with the suspect.

    Police responding to a call reporting a shooting found Nicholas Vargas Jr., of Manhattan, unconscious inside a vehicle near West 238th Street and Broadway in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx around 12:27 a.m., the NYPD said.

    Vargas, who had a gunshot wound to his head, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    Police are now searching for two women who were seen with the suspect before the shooting. The women were also seen fleeing the scene after, the NYPD said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

