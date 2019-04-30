File Photo: Martin Tesher was arrested on charges that he illegally dispensed thousands of opioid prescriptions in 2017.

What to Know A Manhattan doctor has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally dispensing thousands of opioid prescriptions to patients

Martin Tesher, 83, was found guilty by a federal jury of unlawful distribution of oxycodone without legitimate medical purpose to 5 patients

One of his patients died of an overdose, two days after visiting Tesher and being prescribed opioids and fentanyl, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors say an 83-year-old Manhattan doctor has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for illegally dispensing thousands of opioid prescriptions to patients, one of whom died of an overdose two days after visiting the doctor.

Dr. Martin Tesher was sentenced on Tuesday after a Brooklyn jury found him guilty of charges that he wrote more than 14,000 prescriptions for oxycodone from 2012 to 2017 from his family medical practice.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue said Tesher "used his medical skills to harm, not heal and in doing so he cost a young man his life."

During the trial prosecutors described the defendant "as a drug dealer with a prescription pad."

Tesher argued that he was trying to help his patients gradually get off opioids.